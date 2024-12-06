Design + Construction  ·  Construction
New York City

Plans Filed for Two Residential Buildings at SoHo’s 30-32 Thompson Street

By December 6, 2024 5:21 pm
A rendering of a building planned to go up at 360 West Broadway.
A rendering of the proposed building at 360 West Broadway. Photo: Department of Buildings

Two new residential towers may be going up on SoHo’s Thompson Street.

Louis Madigan’s Madigan Development submitted plans with New York City’s Department of Buildings this week to build two apartment buildings on the vacant lot at 32 Thompson Street and 30 Thompson Street. When completed, the two buildings will feature a total of 98 units.

SEE ALSO: Legion Files Plans for 74-Unit Residential Building Along High Line

Madigan filed the plans on behalf of Newark-based Extended Management, which bought 30 Thompson Street for $13 million in 2022, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news. In 2014, an entity seemingly tied to New Jersey-based Madison Title Agency bought the adjacent lot at 32 Thompson Street for $8.8 million, records show.

Extended’s largest proposed development at 32 Thompson Street is set to become a 26-story, 77-unit apartment building covering 212,152 square feet, records show. The property has an alternate address of 360 West Broadway.

Meanwhile, at 30 Thompson Street, Madigan filed plans for a 23-story, 21-unit residential tower covering 47,009 square feet, according to records.

Fogarty Finger’s Christopher Fogarty, who filed the applications for Madigan, is listed as the projects’ architect, records show.

Spokespeople for Madigan and Fogarty did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Extended could not be reached for comment.

Aside from the SoHo projects, Madigan filed plans this week for Extended’s proposed 13,545-square-foot residential development at 285 Hudson Street, records show. That is set to become a nine-story apartment building with eight units.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

30-32 Thompson Street, Louis Madigan, Extended Management, Fogarty Finger, Madigan Development
