Duckfund Seals $100M Credit Facility From Clear Haven Capital Management 

Digital commercial real estate financing platform Duckfund has secured a $100 million revolving credit facility to expand its platform offering short-term capital to sponsors, Commercial Observer has learned.

Clear Haven Capital Management supplied the financing vehicle that will aid Duckfund in targeting debt and equity deals up to $100 million across all property sectors. The credit line marks the first for New York-based Duckfund, which was launched in 2022 by private investors and founded by its CEO, Anna Kogan.

Kogan said partnering with Clear Haven in obtaining the credit facility marks an important step for the young company at a time when many CRE borrowers face hurdles obtaining short-term financing amid higher interest rates.

“It’s always important to have the capital committed, because before that we just raised from private investors,” Kogan said. “Given that that’s an institutional capital contribution, we have 100 percent guarantee that if the deal matches our criteria we’ll get the green light for the customer and approve the deal.”

Mark Simmer, chief investment officer and managing partner at Clear Haven, said the partnership with Duckfund “reflects our shared vision of enabling a new generation of real estate investors to access critical financing.”

Prior to founding Duckfund, Kogan was CEO and co-founder of Ficus, a Silicon Valley small business lender. Kogan, who earned her MBA from Stanford in 2021, also received important institutional knowledge of the CRE industry when she was a partner and chief operating officer at leasing company Gilk from 2015 to 2019.

The credit facility closed concurrently with Duckfund unveiling an integrated debt and equity solutions platform that aims to provide borrowers with liquidity within a 48-hour period

to cover soft deposits and earnest money, according to the firm. It said the product will also have flexibility to manage multiple simultaneous transactions.

“We want to help our customers increase the chances to close the deal,” Kogan said. “We help to put the deal under contract and then we kind of hold their hand in the equity syndication process as well through our chains of trust of our partners, our relationship with equity placers and people who are interested in providing equity and participating in deals as general and limited partners.”

