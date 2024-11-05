SMBC Provides $135M Refi on Amazon-Leased Bay Area Logistics Property

Affinius Capital has secured a $135 million loan to refinance an Amazon (AMZN)-leased industrial park in the San Francisco Bay Area, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) supplied the loan on a newly built logistics building at Midway Commerce Center in Vacaville, Calif., sources familiar with the deal told CO. Affinius partnered with Ridgeline Property Group to complete the 89.7-acre logistics property last year in Solano County.

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jonathan Firestone and Ramsey Daya alongside Jordan Roeschlaub.

Located at 920 Eubanks Drive, 60 miles northeast of Downtown San Francisco, the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center logistics is 100 percent leased to Amazon through 2034 with three five-year extension options, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The facility, also known as Building C, is one of three buildings that comprise the 1.6 million square-foot Midway Commerce Center.

Affinius and SMBC declined to comment.

