Thor Equities Group recently closed a $36.95 million construction loan for its Wynwood Walk development in Miami, according to public records. The lender is ACRES Capital.

New York-based Thor Equities said in a statement that the loan will support its business plan to continue leasing at the 63,000-square-foot project in the fast-gentrifying artsy district north of Downtown Miami.

Among the tenants at Wynwood Walk are Puttery at 239 NW 28th Street and Velvet Taco at 2820 NW Second Avenue. Other occupants include Sea Saw/Shinso, Chama De Fogo, Midtown Boba and Collectors Club.

With the latest loan, Boston-based Acres Capital has financed more than $100 million in projects for Thor Equities in the past month.

Earlier this month, Thor announced the closing of a $68.5 million construction loan from Acres Capital for 377 Carlls Path in Deer Park, N.Y. That financing will support the development of a 310,500-square-foot Class A industrial facility.

