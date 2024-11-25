Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Thor Equities Closes $37M Construction Loan In Miami’s Wynwood District

By November 25, 2024 2:25 pm
reprints
Joe Sitt of Thor Equities Group; Wynwood Walk, Miami
Joe Sitt of Thor Equities Group; Wynwood Walk, Miami Photos: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com; Courtesy Thor Equities

Thor Equities Group recently closed a $36.95 million construction loan for its Wynwood Walk development in Miami, according to public records. The lender is ACRES Capital.

New York-based Thor Equities said in a statement that the loan will support its business plan to continue leasing at the 63,000-square-foot project in the fast-gentrifying artsy district north of Downtown Miami.

SEE ALSO: Tishman Speyer Closing In on $3B CMBS Refi for The Spiral

Among the tenants at Wynwood Walk are Puttery at 239 NW 28th Street and Velvet Taco at 2820 NW Second Avenue. Other occupants include Sea Saw/Shinso, Chama De Fogo, Midtown Boba and Collectors Club.

With the latest loan, Boston-based Acres Capital has financed more than $100 million in projects for Thor Equities in the past month.

Earlier this month, Thor announced the closing of a $68.5 million construction loan from Acres Capital for 377 Carlls Path in Deer Park, N.Y. That financing will support the development of a 310,500-square-foot Class A industrial facility.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

239 NW 28th Street, ACRES Capital, Thor Equities Group
Shane O'Kelly, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts; Advance Auto Parts store front.
Finance  ·  Distress
National

Advanced Auto Parts to Close 727 Stores Across U.S.

By Nick Trombola
Rob Speyer, CEO, Tishman Speyer; The Spiral building 66 Hudson Boulevard.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Tishman Speyer Closing In on $3B CMBS Refi for The Spiral

By Andrew Coen
Chinmay Bhatt and Noam Franklin, of Berkadia
Finance  ·  Features
National

Capital Partners: How Berkadia’s Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt Deliver Equity, Debt

By Brian Pascus