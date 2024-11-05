Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Virginia

Alexandria Real Estate Sells NoVA Lab for $80.5M

By November 5, 2024 5:08 pm
reprints
Joel Marcus, founder and chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, and 14225 Newbrook Drive in Chantilly, Va.
Joel Marcus, founder and chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, and 14225 Newbrook Drive in Chantilly, Va. Photos: Courtesy of Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images; New Mountain Capital

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) has sold its only asset in Northern Virginia for nearly three times its latest assessed value.

An affiliate of New York-based New Mountain Capital paid $80.5 million for the 248,186-square-foot lab at 14225 Newbrook Drive in Chantilly, according to Fairfax County property records. That’s almost $50 million more than the property’s most recent appraisal of $31.2 million, records show. 

SEE ALSO: Ares to Buy 75% Stake in Hell’s Kitchen Apartment Building Valued at $270M

Quest Diagnostics is the sole tenant, occupying 100 percent of the 1991-built property. Alexandria acquired the building in 1997 for $32 million before it launched its IPO, county property records show.

Alexandria CEO Peter Moglia described the property, and its mid-October sale, to shareholders as a “workhorse asset that no longer fits into our strategy,” during the REIT’s third-quarter earnings call. 

A spokesperson for New Mountain Capital declined to comment. Representatives for Alexandria did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The sale of the property is a part of Alexandria’s push to shed its non-core assets in favor of its life sciences “mega-campuses,” such as its Alexandria Center for Life Science – Shady Grove complex in Rockville, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C. It sold $1.3 billion worth of non-core assets in 2023, and anticipates to sell some $1.5 billion in properties this year.  

Meanwhile, the Pasadena, Calif.-based REIT reported in the third quarter a nearly 11 percent boost in revenue year-over-year, with most of that revenue coming from its mega-campus portfolio. It also reported the highest level of leasing volume since the end of 2022. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

14225 Newbrook Drive, Alexandria Center for Life Science — Shady Grove, Peter Moglia, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, New Mountain Capital, Quest Diagnostics
Michael Arougheti and 525 W 52nd St.
Investments & Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Ares to Buy 75% Stake in Hell’s Kitchen Apartment Building Valued at $270M

By Isabelle Durso
Ellen Granberg, president of George Washington University, and 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Washington DC

George Washington University Buys D.C. Office Building for $35M

By Nick Trombola
A photo of buildings with retail in Manhattan's SoHo.
Investments & Sales  ·  Features
New York City

SoHo Retail Investment Sales Rise as Rents Climb and Investors Swarm

By Isabelle Durso