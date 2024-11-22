Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Affinius Capital Provides $75M Refi for Soleste SeaSide in Fort Lauderdale

The 340-unit apartment complex opened in 2022

By November 22, 2024 2:58 pm
reprints
Eric Cohen, managing director and head of debt origination at Affinius Capital
Eric Cohen, managing director and head of debt origination at Affinius Capital Photo: Wendy Barrows Photography

The Estate Companies, a South Florida CRE developer, has secured $75 million to refinance  Soleste SeaSide, a 340-unit apartment community in Dania Beach, a city just outside Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Commercial Observer can first report. 

Affinius Capital provided the financing, while Walker & Dunlop’s Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Tom Melody arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Capital Partners: How Berkadia’s Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt Deliver Equity, Debt

Eric Cohen, managing director and head of debt origination at Affinius Capital, described in a statement how The Estate Companies are “known” for delivering “high-quality projects” across the South Florida area, and said his firm is “thrilled” to be part of the Soleste SeaSide refinancing. 

“We believe the asset’s location proximate to downtown Fort Lauderdale and Dania Pointe will continue to be a meaningful demand driver for continued strong performance at the property,” said Cohen. 

Located at 4 North Federal Highway in Dania Beach — a city of roughly 31,000 within Broward County — is an eight story apartment complex that opened in 2022. The 340 units in the building range from studios to three-bedrooms and amenities include on-site parking, a fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool. 

The Estate Companies did not return requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

Adam Schwartz, Eric Cohen, Jonathan Schwartz, Tom Melody, Affinius Capital, The Estate Companies, Walker & Dunlop
Andrew Chen, Head of Real Estate at Beach Point Capital Management, and a view of Marina Del Rey in California.
Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Hardage Hospitality Lands $86M Refi of SoCal Hotel

By Nick Trombola
Joseph Chetrit of the Chetrit Group and the building that formerly stood at 265-275 Cherry Street, before it was demolished for Chetrit's 1,300-unit apartment complex project.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Chetrit Avoids Foreclosure at LES Residential Site With Refinancing

By Isabelle Durso
Drew Anderman joined Meridian Capital Group in January 2024.
Finance  ·  Players
National

Debt Broker Drew Anderman Leaves Meridian for CBRE

By Andrew Coen