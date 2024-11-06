Acadia Realty Trust has picked up yet another retail property along Williamsburg, Brooklyn’s most popular shopping corridor.

Acadia, through the entity 109 North Sixth Owner, has purchased the retail site at 109 North Sixth Street from Mark Capital Management for $18.9 million, according to city records made public Tuesday.

Mark Capital Senior Managing Director David Israel signed for the seller, which completed the purchase through the entity MB Americas 109 North Sixth Street. Acadia Executive Vice President Jason Blacksberg, the firm’s chief legal officer, signed for the buyer, records show.

Spokespeople for Acadia and Mark Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal. PincusCo first reported the news.

Mark Capital bought the 8,322-square-foot space at 109 North Sixth Street — currently leased to clothing store Madewell — for $8.5 million in August 2017, PincusCo reported.

Williamsburg has been a hot spot for retail investment sales this year. Just last month, Acadia Realty also acquired a trio of retail buildings at 123-129 North Sixth Street for $35 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Those sites cover a total of 11,180 square feet and have been home to tenants including Lululemon, Partners Coffee and Madewell.

And it’s not just Acadia making moves in the Brooklyn neighborhood. In October alone, Empire State Realty Trust closed on $143 million of its previously announced $195 million acquisition of retail buildings along Williamsburg’s North Sixth Street, CO reported.

ESRT’s recent buys comprise approximately 81,000 square feet, with the balance of the purchases expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year, according to the company’s third-quarter earnings report released last month.

And the real estate investment trust isn’t done yet. ESRT plans to acquire another retail property on North Sixth Street next year for approximately $30 million, according to the earnings report. That deal is expected to close in mid-2025, the company said.

