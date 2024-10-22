Development
Florida

Palm Beach County OKs Land Donation for $520M Vanderbilt Campus in South Florida

By October 22, 2024 5:45 pm
reprints
Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and West Palm Beach, Fla.
Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and West Palm Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Vanderbilt University; Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Vanderbilt University’s $520 million campus plan in West Palm Beach, Fla., passed a major hurdle Tuesday, with the Palm Beach County Commission unanimously approving a land donation for the 300,000-square-foot project.  

In August, the Nashville-based university unveiled plans to build a 1,000-student campus, which would include a main academic building, student housing and a parking garage in Downtown West Palm Beach. The satellite graduate school would focus on business, artificial intelligence and data science. 

SEE ALSO: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten-Branded Condos Coming to Miami

Soon after the plans were unveiled, the West Palm Beach Commission approved a 2-acre land donation for the project. The parcels — located on South Tamarind Avenue, Evernia Street, and Fern Street — were worth at least $12.8 million. 

The county’s move adds 5 acres to Vanderbilt’s tally. According to the county’s appraisal, the lots were worth $46 million. 

Vanderbilt has committed to spending $300 million on the first phase of construction, which must start in the next five years, under the county’s agreement. 

“We must avoid framing this as just another transaction. We must frame this as a transformational opportunity,” West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said during the public meeting. “This is about job creation and economic prosperity for our entire region.”

Since the pandemic, high-profile finance companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sach and Elliott Management have opened offices in West Palm Beach. Billionaire Stephen Ross, chairman of Related Companies and the city’s largest Class A landlord, lobbied for the Vanderbilt campus. 

A common complaint from the business community about West Palm Beach and South Florida more broadly is its lack of quality schools to create a pipeline of sought-after job candidates. 

Before Vanderbilt entered the picture, University of Florida was in talks to build a campus, also in West Palm Beach. But those plans fell apart after a naming disagreement with developer Jeff Greene, who owned a portion of the lots for the campus, the Palm Beach Post reported

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

West Palm Beach Commission, Vanderbilt University
Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a rendering of the Jean-Georges Miami Tropic Residences.
Development
Florida

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten-Branded Condos Coming to Miami

By Julia Echikson
Matthew Pestronk, co-founder and president, and Michael Pestronk, co-founder and CEO, of Post Brothers, and a rendering of 2100 M Street NW.
Conversion  ·  Development
Washington DC

Post Brothers Secures Approval for D.C. Office-to-Resi Project

By Nick Trombola
Brett Dedeaux, chief executive and managing partner of Dedeaux Properties; Gregory S. Bielli, outgoing President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Company; and Tejon Ranch Warehouse and Distribution Facility in Lebec, Calif.
Development
California

Tejon Ranch Company, Dedeaux Plan 511K-SF Warehouse in Central California

By Nick Trombola