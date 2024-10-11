Brookfield Selling PGA National Resort in Florida for $425M

Henderson Park is buying PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for $425 million, Bloomberg reported.

If the deal closes, it would mark South Florida’s largest hospitality transaction this year.

The resort includes 350 rooms, 19 tennis courts, a 40,000-square-foot spa, a 35,000 square-foot fitness center, 60,000 square feet of event space and six championship golf courses, some which have hosted the prestigious Ryder Cup and the Honda Classic PGA tournaments.

London-based Henderson Park has tapped Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the resort.

In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management purchased the property for $232 million and spent an additional $105 million renovating the asset, adding eight food and beverage offerings and two golf courses.

Last year, the Canadian asset manager secured a $250 million loan package that’s scheduled to mature in 2033, according to Fitch Ratings.

The transaction would easily top billionaire Larry Ellison’s $277 million purchase of the oceanfront Eau Palm Beach Resort for the largest hospitality deal in Florida this year. Trinity Investment and Credit Suisse hold the post-pandemic record for South Florida’s largest hospitality deal, having spent $850 million for the 1,000-room Diplomat.

A spokesperson for Henderson Park declined to comment. Representatives for Brookfield did not immediately provide comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.