Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Brookfield Selling PGA National Resort in Florida for $425M

By October 11, 2024 2:15 pm
Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, and the PGA National Resort And Spa at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield, and the PGA National Resort And Spa at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Brookfield; Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

Henderson Park is buying PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for $425 million, Bloomberg reported

If the deal closes, it would mark South Florida’s largest hospitality transaction this year. 

The resort includes 350 rooms, 19 tennis courts, a 40,000-square-foot spa, a 35,000 square-foot fitness center, 60,000 square feet of event space and six championship golf courses, some which have hosted the prestigious Ryder Cup and the Honda Classic PGA tournaments. 

London-based Henderson Park has tapped Salamander Hotels & Resorts to manage the resort. 

In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management purchased the property for $232 million and spent an additional $105 million renovating the asset, adding eight food and beverage offerings and two golf courses.

Last year, the Canadian asset manager secured a $250 million loan package that’s scheduled to mature in 2033, according to Fitch Ratings

The transaction would easily top billionaire Larry Ellison’s $277 million purchase of the oceanfront Eau Palm Beach Resort for the largest hospitality deal in Florida this year. Trinity Investment and Credit Suisse hold the post-pandemic record for South Florida’s largest hospitality deal, having spent $850 million for the 1,000-room Diplomat

A spokesperson for Henderson Park declined to comment. Representatives for Brookfield did not immediately provide comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

PGA National Resort, Brookfield Asset Management, Henderson Park, Salamander Hotels & Resorts
