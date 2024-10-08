Gill Mosseri has been appointed as McKissack & McKissack’s new chief operating officer, the design and construction firm announced last week.

In his new role, Mosseri will oversee key functions within McKissack including finance, marketing, human resources and business line operations, as well as steer the company “towards achieving and surpassing its financial and strategic objectives,” the company said.

Mosseri, who has 28 years of experience in engineering and construction, has held several previous executive roles in business development and management for firms in New York City — most recently at The LiRo Group — and has practice in leading planning and design, McKissack said.

“Gill’s deep knowledge and experience in New York, particularly in business development and operations, will be instrumental in helping McKissack continue delivering innovative project solutions, not only in the region, but also as we expand across the U.S.,” McKissack CEO Cheryl McKissack Daniel said in a statement.

Mosseri’s most recent roles prior to joining McKissack were senior vice president and regional manager at construction firm LiRo and vice president of New York operations at consulting firm Hill International, according to his LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for LiRo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mosseri has worked on several large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, the Jamaica Bus Depot expansion and the Henry Hudson Bridge reconstruction, according to McKissack.

He is also an active member of the New York Building Congress, the American Council of Engineering Companies, the Construction Management Association of America and the American Society of Civil Engineers, McKissack said.

“I believe Mosseri is the ideal choice to elevate McKissack as we focus on developing a sustainable company and executing the strategic plan created in collaboration with myself and the McKissack advisory board,” Daniel said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer.

McKissack is the oldest minority- and women-owned design and construction firm in the U.S., according to the company’s website.

