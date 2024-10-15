Florida

Swimming Hall of Fame Redo Secures $54M Construction Loan in South Florida

The $218 million project begins this week

By October 15, 2024 6:03 pm
reprints
Rendering of the planned International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum redevelopment.
Rendering of the planned International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum redevelopment. RENDERING: COurtesy International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is getting a new International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum (ISHOF).

MACQ Holdings provided a $54.4 million construction loan for the redevelopment, led by Boca Raton-based Capital Group, property records show.

Located at 501 Seabreeze Boulevard, the waterfront development will be split between two buildings, nestled amid the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. The 30,805-square-foot property, which underwent a $46 million renovation in recent years, features an 89-foot-high dive tower.

The new buildings are set to rise five stories, housing 331,000 square feet in total. The east building will house the museum, a café, approximately 27,000 square feet of office space, and a roof deck. The west building will be home to a museum gift shop, a cafe, a teaching pool, a parking garage, exhibition space and a rooftop restaurant.

The $218 million project, designed by Arquitectonica, is scheduled to break ground Wednesday, with the debt from the Australian investment bank slated to mature in 2056, according to mortgage documents. 

Last year, the Fort Lauderdale City Commission approved the ground lease for the public-private redevelopment project. 

Representatives for Capital Group and ISHOF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum, Capital Group, MACQ Holdings
Dan Starr, CEO of Do It Best, and a True Value hardware store.
Finance  ·  Distress
National

Hardware Company True Value Declares Bankruptcy, Plans to Sell to Competitor

By Isabelle Durso
Matthew Pestronk, co-founder and president, and Michael Pestronk, co-founder and CEO, of Post Brothers, and a rendering of 2100 M Street NW.
Conversion  ·  Development
Washington DC

Post Brothers Secures Approval for D.C. Office-to-Resi Project

By Nick Trombola
Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth and a Walgreens sign in Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Distress
National

Walgreens Set to Shutter 1,200 U.S. Stores Over Next Three Years

By Isabelle Durso