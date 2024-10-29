Image of a map of Florida on a laptop computer screen, and the image of Florida is taking forever to load.
Leases  ·  Technology
Florida

Miami’s Tech-Leasing Boom Peaks as Projects Stall and Companies Balk

By Julia Echikson
California Gov. Gavin Newsome, Hackman Capital Partners Founder and CEO Michael Hackman, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and the Hollywood sign.
Politics & Real Estate  ·  Studio and Soundstages
California

New California Film and TV Tax Credit Plan to Boost Hollywood Studios

By Nick Trombola
Kenneth Bernstein, president and CEO, Acadia Realty Trust, and 92-94 Greene Street.
Earnings
Texas

Acadia Realty Plans Major Retail Expansions in Key Cities: Earnings Call

By Mark Hallum