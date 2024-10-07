Investments & Sales  ·  Conversion
Florida

Vacant South Florida Macy’s to be Replaced by Apartments

Morgan Group won approval for 356 apartments at the site

By October 7, 2024 2:10 pm
reprints
From left, Morgan Group's Stan D. Levy, Michael S. Morgan, and Alan Patton.
From left, Morgan Group's Stan D. Levy, Michael S. Morgan, and Alan Patton. Photo: Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The site of a long-shuttered Macy’s in Pompano Beach, Fla., sold this week. The department store, closed since 2020, is slated to be replaced by apartments.

Two buyers, multifamily development firm The Morgan Group and private equity giant Carlyle Group, paid a combined $18.9 million for the store and the surrounding parking lot at the Pompano Citi Centre mall, according to deeds. Morgan Group has won approval for 356 apartments and 545 parking spaces on the site.

SEE ALSO: Barcelona Investor Buys Historic Miami Beach Hotel for $20M

In part of the deal, Macy’s Retail Holdings sold its 150,353-square-foot building at 1200 Northeast 23rd Street for $10 million. It was built on the 6.7-acre site in 1969, according to property records. Also, SVAP Pompano Citi Centre, an affiliate of West Palm Beach-based Sterling Organization, sold 5.4 acres of parking lot for $8.9 million, according to a deed.

Tenants at Pompano Citi Centre include Burlington, Five Below, Lowe’s and T.J. Maxx.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

1200 Northeast 23rd Street, Pompano Citi Centre, Carlyle Group, Macy’s, The Morgan Group
Amancio López Seijas, president Hotusa Group, and 1400 Ocean Drive, Miami.
Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Barcelona Investor Buys Historic Miami Beach Hotel for $20M

By Julia Echikson
JLL's Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich, and Geoff Tranchina, and Park Pacific Shopping Center.
Investments & Sales  ·  Retail
California

SoCal Retail Plaza Sells for First Time in 50-Year History

By Nick Trombola
Kevin Shannon, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets at Newmark and Universal Music Group's headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif.
Investments & Sales  ·  office
California

Universal Music Group’s HQ Sells for About $810 PSF in Santa Monica: Sources

By Nick Trombola