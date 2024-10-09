Dwight Capital Refis Colorado Springs Apartments With $38M HUD Loan

Mountain View Capital has sealed $38.4 million of debt backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to refinance an apartment community in Colorado Springs, Colo., Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital provided the HUD 223(f) loan on Mountain View’s 200-unit Volta at Voyager. The deal was originated by Dwight’s Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee.

The loan includes a green mortgage insurance premium reduction of 0.25 percent since the multifamily property qualifies as green and energy-efficient housing, according to Dwight.

Located at 11275 Nahcolite Point about five miles west of the Air Force Academy, Volta at Voyager consists of 10 three-story buildings with apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms. Community amenities include a fitness center, Amazon lockers, a dog park, a swimming pool and a spa.

Boulder-based Mountain View Capital acquired the property for $52.6 million in late 2020 from BY Development for $52.6 million.

Officials at Dwight and Mountain View did not immediately return requests for comment.

