Investments & Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Benchmark Sells Brooklyn Heights Apartment Building at a $7M Loss

By October 9, 2024 4:36 pm
reprints
Ronen Ben-Josef of Ben-Josef Group and 25 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights.
Ronen Ben-Josef of Ben-Josef Group and 25 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights. PHOTOS: Brendon Cook/BFA.com; Courtesy PropertyShark

Benchmark Real Estate Group cut its losses on a 67-unit apartment building in Brooklyn Heights.

Benchmark sold the 12-story building at 25 Monroe Place to Ronen Ben-Josef’s Ben-Josef Group Holdings for $43.5 million, according to property records. That’s $7 million less than the $50 million Benchmark bought it for in 2015, and a 38 percent discount from the $70 million asking price when Benchmark put the property on the market in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Ares Pays $147M for Miami-Dade Industrial Complex

Ben-Josef could not be reached for comment while Benchmark Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second acquisition for Ben-Josef in recent months following the June purchase of a 29-unit apartment building at 82 Fourth Avenue in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, in which it paid $20 million to the seller, developer Abraham Posner, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

25 Monroe Place was listed by JLL (JLL)’s Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley and Steven Rutman, who were at HFF at the time, when it went on the market in 2019 and highlighted bespoke, luxury details in each of the units as well as its location in one of the priciest neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

Described as having “condo-quality finishes,” the building from 1938 is in close proximity to the ​​Brooklyn waterfront, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn and Dumbo, the listing said. It was advertised as “a rare opportunity to acquire a trophy asset in the most sought-after neighborhood in Brooklyn.”

A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

25 Monroe Place, Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley, Ronen Ben-Josef, Steven Rutman, Ben-Josef Group Holdings, Benchmark Real Estate Group, JLL
Michael J. Arougheti, CEO of Ares Management and Miami Midway Park at 9535 Northwest 174th Street in Miami, Fla.
Investments & Sales  ·  Industrial
Florida

Ares Pays $147M for Miami-Dade Industrial Complex

By Julia Echikson
J.C. Casillas, managing director of research at NAI Capital, and the Gas Company Tower in Los Angeles.
Investments & Sales  ·  Research
California

L.A. Commercial Real Estate Investment Sales Reach New Lows

By Nick Trombola
Jack Guttman, president Pearl Realty, and 92 Third Street, Brooklyn.
Investments & Sales  ·  Office
New York City

Samson Management Sells 92 Third Street in Brooklyn to Jack Guttman at $44M Loss

By Isabelle Durso