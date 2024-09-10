Major Housing and Hotel Planned at South Miami’s Shops at Sunset Place

Here comes another attempt to redevelop The Shops at Sunset Place mall in South Miami.

Midtown Development wants to turn the struggling outdoor mall into a mixed-use complex, marking a significant revamp for the 10-acre property, where most storefronts remain vacant. Plans call for the construction of 1,513 multifamily units, a 287-room hotel, a 50,000-square-foot theater, about 60,000 square feet of office space, and 2,418 parking spots, according to public filings.

Of the 150,000 square feet of commercial space, about 75 percent would be dedicated to restaurant space, and the remaining would be retail space. The development, designed by London’s Heatherwick Studio, would feature seven structures, ranging between 12 and 33 stories.

The City of South Miami Planning Board will hear the proposal Sept 10.

The Miami-based developer purchased the 516,656-square-foot mall for $65.5 million in 2020, according to property records. The sale marked a 40 percent loss in value from the last purchase in 2015, partly due to the pandemic when consumers eschewed in-person shopping, but also a result of the previous owner’s failure.

A joint venture between Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and the Comras Company had also proposed turning the shopping center, which was built in 1999, into a mixed-use property. While the plan received city approval, it faced pushback from locals and construction never took place.

Led by Alex Vadia, Midtown Development is best known for laying the groundwork for Midtown Miami, a retail and residential-heavy neighborhood sandwiched between the Miami Design District and Wynwood.

A representative for Miami Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.