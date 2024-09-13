Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Metropolitan Realty Buys 10-Building Harlem Rental Portfolio for $64M

By September 13, 2024 4:48 pm
reprints
Scott Jaffee, founder of Metropolitan Realty Group and 145 West 135th Street.
Scott Jaffee, founder of Metropolitan Realty Group and 145 West 135th Street. PHOTOS: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Christopher Bride via PropertyShark

Metropolitan Realty Group has purchased a contiguous row of 10 rental buildings in Harlem from nonprofit affordable housing developer NYC Housing Partnership and Jonathan Rose Companies for $64 million, according to city records made public Thursday.

Through the entity West 135th Apts Owner, the Great Neck-based Metropolitan Realty acquired 107, 111, 115, 119, 123, 127, 131, 135, 139 and 145 West 135th Street, according to PincusCo, which first reported the sale.

SEE ALSO: Extell Set to Sell 180 East 125th Street Development Site for $70M

The buildings total 164,460 square feet, making the sale price about $389 per square foot, according to PincusCo. The 10 adjacent buildings, all similar in appearance and rising about six stories, take up most of the north side of 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

The deal — which was signed by Jonathan Rose’s Nathan Taft and Metropolitan Realty founder Scott Jaffee — was financed with a $64.7 million Fannie Mae loan provided by Greystone.

Spokespeople for Metropolitan Realty, NYC Housing and Jonathan Rose did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sale comes after Metropolitan Realty landed a $45 million refinancing loan in 2021 for an apartment complex in the Bronx at 1314 West Farms Road, also provided by Greystone, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Greystone’s expertise across a range of affordable housing finance options has been essential to our business,” Jaffee said in a statement at the time. “Their knowledge in the market is unparalleled, and we are thrilled with the outcome of these deals in order to preserve affordable housing in New York City.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

107 West 135th Street, 145 West 135th Street, Scott Jaffee, Jonathan Rose Companies, Metropolitan Realty Group, NYC Housing Partnership
Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell Development, and a rendering of Extell's planned residential project at 180 East 125th Street
Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Extell Set to Sell 180 East 125th Street Development Site for $70M

By Isabelle Durso
MAXX Properties CEO William Markey and ANKR Wilton Manors apartments in Wilton Manors, Fla.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Maxx Properties Buys South Florida Rental $47M

By Julia Echikson
Madison Realty Capital Managing Partner and CFO Urian Yap and 4452 Broadway.
Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Madison Realty Takes Control of HAP’s 4452 Broadway for $27M Via Bankruptcy Sale

By Isabelle Durso