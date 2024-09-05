$73M Key Bridge Rebuild Contract Goes to Kiewit Infrastructure

With much of the debris of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge cleaned up following its collapse earlier this year, the State of Maryland has shifted its focus to the next task on the agenda — rebuilding the 1.6-mile structure.

To do that, the board of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has awarded a $73 million contract to Nebraska-based Kiewit Infrastructure Company for Phase 1 of the design and construction of the bridge’s replacement. The project is expected to begin next year, and the new bridge is scheduled to open in late 2028.

The bridge, colloquially known as the Key Bridge, partially collapsed in the early morning of March 26 after a malfunctioning container ship struck one of its support columns, causing the deaths of six construction workers. Debris from the bridge also effectively blocked access to the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest ports in the Eastern U.S.

With more than 31,000 vehicle crossings per day on the bridge, and the port directly providing some 15,000 jobs, consequences of the collapse were felt immediately across the Greater Baltimore region. Yet, cleanup of the bridge commenced remarkably quickly, especially given the scale of the flotsam and depth of the Patapsco River. The first cargo ship to pass through the port’s deep-water channel made the journey less than a month later.

The main shipping channel reopened in June after crews removed some 50,000 tons of steel from the river.

To streamline the bridge rebuilding process, the MDTA opted for a progressive design-build contract, which essentially courts the same design-build team from the early stages of the project through its completion. Upon finishing the Phase 1 design process, Kiewit will have exclusive negotiating rights for a price for Phase 2, which is final design and construction.

A full cost estimate for the bridge project has not been finalized, but state officials have previously estimated the cost at between $1.7 and $1.9 billion, funded through a combination of insurance, bond financing, federal funds and other sources.

Meanwhile, the MDTA in July also released a request for proposals for a general engineering consultant, which will serve as the transportation authority’s representative on the project. That contract is also slated for $75 million, and will be awarded early next year.

Representatives for the MDTA and Kiewit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

