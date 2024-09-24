Finance  ·  CMBS
Massachusetts

J.P. Morgan Refis Boston Seaport Hotel With $307M CMBS Loan

By September 24, 2024 3:07 pm
reprints
The new Omni Boston at left, with the Convention Center.
The new Omni Boston at left, with the Convention Center. PHOTO: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A joint venture involving omni hotels & resorts, Washington Capital and The Davis Companies has nabbed $307 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt to refinance a 1,054-key Boston hotel, a Bloomberg terminal report shows. 

J.P. Morgan Chase originated the three-year, fixed-rate loan on the sponsorship’s Omni Boston at the Seaport property in a JPMCC 2024-OMNI single-asset, single-borrower CMBS deal that priced Tuesday. The transaction has a 51.4 percent loan-to-value ratio. 

SEE ALSO: Société Générale Provides $37M Refi on Jersey Apartments

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub, Jonathan Firestone, Nick Scribani, Timothy O’Donnell and Tyler Dumon.

Collateral for the loan will be secured by a first-priority lien in the borrowers’ leasehold interest in the hotel property, which debuted in September 2021. The hotel is across the street from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Officials at J.P. Morgan Chase, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Washington Capital, The Davis Companies and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Jonathan Firestone, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Timothy O’Donnell, Tyler Dumon, JPMorgan Chase, Newmark, omni hotels & resorts, The Davis Companies
The Summit, 136-144 Summit Avenue, Jersey City.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New Jersey

Société Générale Provides $37M Refi on Jersey Apartments

By Andrew Coen
David Bistricer of Clipper Equity.
Finance  ·  CMBS
New York

Clipper Equity’s $100M CMBS Loan on Brooklyn Office Building Now Delinquent

By Brian Pascus
CIM Group co-founder and Principal Avi Shemesh and the courtyard at Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Virginia

CIM Group Provides $31M Hotel Refi in NoVA

By Nick Trombola