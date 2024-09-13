Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Developer Secures Construction Loan for South Florida Warehouse

By September 13, 2024 7:00 am
reprints
Brad Foss, president of Summit Real Estate Group, and a power grid in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Brad Foss, president of Summit Real Estate Group, and a power grid in Pembroke Pines, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Summit Real Estate Group; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Amid strong demand for distribution space in southwestern Broward County, Fla., Summit Real Estate Group secured a $31.3 million construction loan to build a distribution center in western Pembroke Pines.

Central Trust Bank of St. Louis, a division of The Central Trust Bank, provided the mortgage to Arrowrock IV South Florida Distribution Center, an affiliate of St. Louis-based Summit Realty Ventures, according to public records. The loan is collateralized by the site at 20421 Sheridan Street.

SEE ALSO: Ripco Hires Michael Winter to Bolster Capital Markets Platform

The parcel is approved for a 280,000-square-foot distribution center. Summit Realty bought the vacant land for $20 million in 2023, according to property records.

According to a market report by Avison Young, the industrial vacancy rate in the Southwest Broward submarket is just 2.1 percent, and the average asking rent is $15.72 per square foot.

Reflecting robust interest in warehouse space in Broward County, Blackstone affiliate Link Logistics last year paid $162 million for an industrial property in Deerfield Beach.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

20421 Sheridan Street, Avison Young, Central Trust Bank, Summit Real Estate Group, Summit Realty Ventures, The Central Trust Bank
