Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Edwards Companies Lands $119M to Complete Mixed-Use Dev in Downtown Delray Beach

By September 11, 2024 12:20 pm
reprints
Edwards Companies CEO and President Jeffrey Edwards and a rendering of Atlantic Crossing in Delray Beach, Fla.
Edwards Companies CEO and President Jeffrey Edwards and a rendering of Atlantic Crossing in Delray Beach, Fla. PHOTO: Courtesy Columbus Foundation; RENDERING: City of Delray Beach

Edwards Companies scored a $119 million construction loan from Bank of America (BAC) for the second phase of the Atlantic Crossing mixed-use development in Downtown Delray Beach, Fla., property records show.

The financing will go toward constructing two mid-rise buildings — one for condos, housing 82 units, the other for offices and retail — as well as two parking garages at 777 East Atlantic Avenue, a block west from the Intracoastal Waterway.  

SEE ALSO: Tax Pros Take on the Challenge of Big Write-Downs on Troubled New York Properties

The debt will not exceed $238 million at any time in the next 20 years, according to mortgage documents. 

Two years ago, the Columbus, Ohio-based developer completed Atlantic Crossing’s first phase, next door. It’s home to a 261-unit apartment building as well as an office and retail building. 

In all, the development will house 83,000 square feet of office space and 76,000 square feet of retail space, according to the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Edwards Companies, led by Jeffrey Edwards, assembled the contiguous parcels, which total 8 acres, for $38.5 million in 2016, per records. A representative for the developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Atlantic Crossing isn’t the only major development coming to Downtown Delray Beach. In December, Pebb Capital raised $173 million to build Sundy Village, another mixed-use project less than a mile west of Atlantic Crossing. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Atlantic Crossing, Bank of America, Edwards Companies
A drawing of a man handing over a box filled with buildings.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Tax Pros Take on the Challenge of Big Write-Downs on Troubled New York Properties

By Larry Getlen
Starwood Properties Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht and Pacific Corporate Towers in El Segundo, Calif.
Finance  ·  Distress
Los Angeles

Starwood, Artisan Ventures Surrender 1.6M-SF SoCal Office Towers

By Nick Trombola
Diana Reid
Finance  ·  Players
Washington DC

Freddie Mac Names Diana Reid CEO

By Andrew Coen