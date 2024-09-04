Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Affinius Capital Supplies $98M Refi on Queens Apartments

By September 4, 2024 10:16 am
Affinius Capital's Perry Katz and a rendering of The Northern.
Affinius Capital's Perry Katz and a rendering of The Northern. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Affinius Capital

Goose Property Management has landed a $98 million loan to refinance adjacent multifamily properties under construction in Astoria, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan on The Northern I and The Northern II properties, which comprise 64 and 129 units, respectively. Loan proceeds will be used to fund remaining construction costs and lease the property to stabilization. 

SEE ALSO: MF1 Capital Provides $24M Takeout Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments

Perry Katz, vice president of Affinius Capital, said in a statement that the loan “aligns with our strategy to finance high-quality, transportation-oriented urban developments.” 

Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek arranged the transaction. 

Located between 38th Avenue and 39th Avenue, the apartment properties include 78 underground parking spaces and 4,300 of ground-floor retail space. Community amenities feature a rooftop deck, fitness center, yoga studio and coworking lounge.

 Officials at Goose Property Management did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

