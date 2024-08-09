Rockpoint Sells D.C. Hotel For Discounted Price of $27M

A Washington, D.C., property selling for less than it was purchased for before the pandemic? Call it the new normal.

Boston-based private equity firm Rockpoint has unloaded the Beacon Hotel at 1615 Rhode Island Avenue NW for $26.8 million, or $13 million less than what it paid for the property in 2018, according to the Business Journal. The 2018 sale price is listed on property records as about $39.8 million. Rockpoint acquired the hotel from Capital Hotel & Suites, which exited the industry at the time after its owners decided to retire.

An affiliate of New York-based investment firm Three Wall Capital acquired the 199-room hotel. The Beacon adds to Three Wall’s portfolio of 83 hotels around the country, though it’s the firm’s first in the District.

Three Wall financed the deal via a $30.5 million loan from investment company EquityMultiple, per the Business Journal. Other details of the financing were not immediately available.

A spokesperson for Rockpoint declined to comment on the deal, while Three Wall did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Beacon is just the latest hotel to sell for a discount in D.C.. The former Trump International Hotel, these days branded as a Waldorf Astoria, was scooped up at foreclosure auction by the building’s former lender BDT & MSD Partners for $100 million.

CGI Merchant Group acquired the leasehold interest on the hotel (which is formally owned by the federal government) from the Trump Organization in 2022 for $375 million, though it defaulted on a $285 million loan tied to the property less than two years later.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.