Finance
South Florida

Orion Lands $40M Refi for Miami-Dade Mall

By August 1, 2024 1:12 pm
reprints
Ocean Bank CEO A. Alfonso Macedo and the Greenery Mall.
Ocean Bank CEO A. Alfonso Macedo and the Greenery Mall. PHOTOS: Courtesy Ocean Bank

Orion Real Estate Group has sealed a $40 million refinancing for Greenery Mall in Miami-Dade County, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Ocean Bank provided the loan, while Baybridge Real Estate Capital’s Jay Miller, Spencer Miller, A.J. Felberbaum and Noah Rothman negotiated the debt.

SEE ALSO: Bank United Supplies $24M Acquisition Loan on N.J. Retail Center

The mall, at 7700 South Kendall Drive in Miami’s Kendall area, is also known as Dadeland Square and was acquired by Orion in September 2023 for $58 million, CO previously reported. Cofe Properties was the seller, and Orion assumed Cofe’s $42 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan at the time of the purchase.

The 8.7-acre property comprises just under 130,000 square feet of retail space, plus an eight-story office building and 743 parking spaces. 

Mall tenants include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Starbucks and Guitar Center. Details on office tenants and occupancy couldn’t be gleaned, but sources said the 85,000-square-foot office building “consistently boasts high occupancy rates and outperforms local market competitors.” At the time of Orion’s purchase last year, the office component’s occupancy was roughly 89 percent. 

 The property’s location on Kendall Drive, roughly 13 miles southwest of Downtown Miami, means it’s easily accessible from major highways. As Miami’s growth continues to extend southward, the Dadeland area where the mall is situated is seeing increased demand. 

Ocean Bank — Florida’s largest independent, state-chartered independent bank, according to its website — is an active lender in South Florida. Recent deals include an $80 million loan in June for Heafey Group’s Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach property, The Real Deal reported. 

Orion, founded by Joseph Sanz, has been in business for more than four decades. The firm has completed more than $8 billion in transactions over the years. 

Officials at Orion didn’t return requests for comment. BayBridge declined to comment. Ocean officials couldn’t be reached. 

A.J. Felberbaum, Jay Miller, Joseph Sanz, Noah Rothman, Spencer Miller, Baybridge Real Estate Capital, Ocean Bank, Orion Real Estate Group
Progress Capital's Brad Domenico and Paramus Plaza.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New Jersey

Bank United Supplies $24M Acquisition Loan on N.J. Retail Center

By Andrew Coen
Macerich President and CEO Jackson Hsieh and The Mall of Victory Valley in Victorville, Calif.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Inland Empire

Macerich on Verge of $115M Mall Refi in SoCal

By Nick Trombola
People wait outside the Refinery Hotel for an event.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Morgan Stanley Provides $89M Refi for Refinery Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

By Brian Pascus