Sales  ·  office
Florida

Moshe Popack Buys South Florida Office Complex for $26M

By August 7, 2024 12:53 pm
reprints
Brookwood Financial Chairman and CEO Thomas Trkla and 3230 NW 50th Street, Oakland Park, Fla.
Brookwood Financial Chairman and CEO Thomas Trkla and 3230 NW 50th Street, Oakland Park, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Brookwood Financial; Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

Father and son duo Joseph and Moshe Popack purchased an office complex in Oakland Park, Fla., for $26 million, property records show.

Called Commercial Place, the two-building property features 176,000 square feet and 750 parking spots across 10 acres at 3230 NW 50th Street, just south of Commercial Boulevard. 

SEE ALSO: NoVA’s Chuck Kuhn Buys 25-Acre Plot in Loudoun County, Va., for $60M

The property, which was constructed in 1991, is 78 percent leased, according to Cushman & Wakefield, whose Scott O’Donnell, Mike Ciadella, Greg Miller, Dominic Montazemi and Miguel Alcivar represented the seller, Brookwood Financial Partners

The Beverly, Mass.-based company bought Commercial Place for $23.5 million in 2015, according to property records.

To fund the recent acquisition, the Popacks secured a $18.2 million loan from Israel Discount Bank, according to Meridian Capital Group, whose David Hayum brokered the transaction. 

The 75 percent loan-to-value financing features a fixed rate of 6.0 percent on a five-year term, with two years of interest-only payments, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Moshe Popack, who’s based in Miami Beach, has a sizable social media following and was a major donor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign in 2022. He also runs YMP Real Estate Management, which acquired another office complex in Broward County earlier this year for $45 million, according to The Real Deal

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Commercial Place, Moshe Popack, Brookwood Financial Partners, Israel Discount Bank, YMP Real Estate Management
JK Land Holdings' CEO Chuck Kuhn and a 25.3-acre plot in Loudoun County, Va.
Sales  ·  Development Rights
Washington DC

NoVA’s Chuck Kuhn Buys 25-Acre Plot in Loudoun County, Va., for $60M

By Nick Trombola
Equity CEO Mark Parrell, Blackstone CEO Stepehn Schwarzman and the Atlanta skyline.
Sales
National

Equity Residential Buys Apartment Portfolio From Blackstone for $964M

By Isabelle Durso
Craig DeSanto, CEO at New York Life Insurance Company, and 801 Tower in Downtown Los Angeles.
Finance  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

Downtown L.A.’s 801 Tower Sells for $60M: Sources

By Greg Cornfield