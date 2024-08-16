Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Fred Ohebshalom’s Empire Management Faces Foreclosure at 250 Fifth Avenue Hotel

By August 16, 2024 2:33 pm
reprints
Madison Realty Capital co-founder Josh Zegen and 250 Fifth Avenue.
Madison Realty Capital co-founder Josh Zegen and 250 Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Madison Realty Capital; PropertyShark

Madison Realty Capital has started foreclosure actions against Fred Ohebshalom’s Empire Management for allegedly failing to pay its $81.5 million loan secured by the hotel at 250 Fifth Avenue, court records show.

The lender, which took over the loans from Santander Bank earlier this year, filed the case in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, and argued that Empire has failed to make monthly payments on several loans tied to the property and went into default in March, according to the records.

SEE ALSO: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Nears $305M Refi

PincusCo first reported news of the foreclosure notice. Spokespeople for Madison and Santander did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The property last sold for $15 million in June 2013, PincusCo reported.

Empire closed the loan agreement, valued at a total of $81.5 million, with Santander through Cosmic Realty Partners in August 2019 to convert the historic NoMad building on the corner of West 28th Street into a hotel.

Soon after, Empire completed a 23-story, 90,000-square-foot hotel — The Fifth Avenue Hotel — with about 155 rooms, according to its website. Madison bought the loans from Santander in March, according to PincusCo.

“The Fifth Avenue Hotel continues to operate at the highest level, attracting and delighting travelers from across the globe,” a spokesperson for Empire said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “Ownership is committed to its long-term vision for The Fifth Avenue Hotel as it works through its refinancing process.”

Empire, which has a portfolio of more than 2,000 multifamily apartments and over 1 million square feet of commercial space, currently has $310.7 million in debt with lenders Barclays, Santander and New York Community Bank, according to PincusCo.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

250 Fifth Avenue, New York State Supreme Court, Empire Management, Madison Realty Capital, Santander Bank
Loews Hotels Executive Chairman Jonathan Tisch and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Loews Miami Beach Hotel Nears $305M Refi

By Julia Echikson
222 Broadway sold for nearly $400 million less than its 2016 sales price.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

7 U.S. Office Buildings Have Sold for More Than $100M Off This Year

By Brian Pascus
Hackman Capital Partners Founder/CEO Michael Hackman and Culver Steps.
Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Hackman Capital Partners, Affinius Capital Land $75M Refi for L.A. Mixed-Use Property

By Nick Trombola