Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) is opening a new office in Southern California, and recruited two industry veterans to help build out the team.

The firm has tapped Peggy Donica as general manager of the South Coast Collection — a 60-store, 292,000-square-foot mall at 3303 Hyland Avenue in Orange County — and Roseanne Holmes as leasing associate in the firm’s commercial division.

“The critical first step in our goal of building CRC’s presence in Southern California is to establish a strong CRC team foundation,” Kristina O’Keefe, vice president of CRC’s commercial division, said in a statement

Donica has over 15 years of commercial experience, most recently serving as manager of operations for the Irvine Company in Irvine, Calif., co-managing a portfolio of 31 buildings totaling nearly 2 million square feet. She also worked as general manager for furniture prover Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Holmes meanwhile has worked for CRC for nearly 10 years, most recently as a commercial property consultant. She will be responsible for renewing leases and managing assignment requests for CRC tenants in her new role.

“[Donica] is extremely well-versed in multiple real estate disciplines and has the background and successful track record to elevate both the tenant and customer experience at SoCo,” O’Keefe added. “[Holmes] brings tremendous familiarity of CRC’s lease processes as she begins her second stint with our company. She has established strong rapport with the tenants in the CRC portfolio and is an invaluable asset in managing the high volume of commercial renewals and assignments across our more than 1,200 tenants.”

