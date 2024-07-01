Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

Staley Point Capital Lands $24M Mortgage Loan for SoCal Storage Facility

By July 1, 2024 2:40 pm
reprints
Staley-Lorenzini-2515 S. Broadway
Staley Point Capital Managing Partner Eric Staley; Seven Hills Realty Trust President Tom Lorenzini; Extra Space Storage at 2515 South Broadway. Photos courtesy of Staley Point Capital and Tremont Realty Capital

Updated: Los Angeles-based Staley Point Capital has got its hands on a $23.8 million mortgage for a Los Angeles storage facility.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust managed by Tremont Realty Capital, provided the floating-rate, three-year initial term loan toward the 80,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage facility at 2515 South Broadway, south of Downtown L.A. JLL advised Staley Point in the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Affordable Housing Development at Greenpoint Hospital Site Lands $235M Financing

“The closing of the 2515 South Broadway loan further grows our portfolio and diversifies it into the self-storage sector,” Tom Lorenzini, Seven Hills’ president and chief investment officer, said in a statement. “This Class A self-storage property is in a supply-constrained market near the University of Southern California’s main campus.”

A representative for Staley Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Staley Point has done well in Southern California over the past year. The firm and its partner, Bain Capital Real Estate, in January sold a 91,000-square-foot warehouse in the City of Industry, Calif., for $38.4 million. The sale was a nice payday — a 75 percent premium over the $22 million the JV paid for it in early 2022. 

A few months earlier, in October, the JV inked a 123,000-square-foot lease for a separate warehouse at 2197 Garfield Avenue in the City of Commerce, Calif. Third-party logistics company LAX Freight Delivery signed for the entire 7-acre property

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect Staley Point Capital’s status as the loan borrower, with Seven Hills Realty Trust as the lender. A previous version had their roles reversed. 

2197 Garfield Avenue, 2515 South Broadway, Bain Capital Real Estate, Extra Space Storage, JLL, LAX Freight Delivery, Tom Lorenzini, University of Southern California, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Staley Point Capital, Tremont Realty Capital
A rendering for the second phase of the Kingsland Commons redevelopment project.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Affordable Housing Development at Greenpoint Hospital Site Lands $235M Financing

By Andrew Coen
James Millon, Tom Traynor, and Tom Rugg of CBRE
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

PGIM Provides $148M Refi on Multifamily Tower in Midtown Miami

By Brian Pascus
A previous rendering for planned upgraded office space at 16 West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Finance
New York City

Office Building Next to NYC Amazon HQ Trades for $18M

By Andrew Coen