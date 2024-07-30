Former New York State Assembly member Kenny Burgos, who abruptly resigned from his post earlier this month, will likely lead a new landlord group created by the merger of the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA) and the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP).

Burgos, who previously represented much of the South Bronx in the state legislature, will lead what will be called the New York Apartment Association, once the RSA and CHIP merger becomes official, The Real Deal first reported.

A spokesperson for CHIP declined to comment. Burgos and a spokesperson for RSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Both trade groups represent owners and agents of rent-stabilized properties in New York City.

Burgos was elected to represent the 85th District in the Bronx in 2021 but on July 19 posted on social media that he would leave his seat effective immediately, citing the recent birth of his son as a reason. He was not facing a re-election challenge in November, and his resignation set Bronx Democrats looking for a replacement, City & State reported.

While Burgos did not specify what his plans were after leaving office, TRD reported he would likely be heading the new landlord organization. It’s unclear if he will join RSA while the New York Apartment Association waits for final approval by the state attorney general to get up and running.

TRD reported that RSA President Joseph Strasburg will move to a consultant role in the new group. It’s not certain what CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin’s role will be once the merger is complete.

RSA and CHIP have previously partnered on a failed attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to dismantle New York’s rent stabilization law, and last year started to discuss plans to officially join forces in their lobbying efforts for landlords.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.