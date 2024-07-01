Development
Washington DC

Maryland-Based Duball Plans Office-to-Resi in D.C.

By July 1, 2024 6:05 am
Marc Dubick, president of Duball.
Marc Dubick, president of Duball.

An office known as the Longfellow Building in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., is on track to be converted into a multifamily property.

Rockville, Md.-based Duball filed plans last week to flip the 1940s structure at 1201 Connecticut Avenue NW into 161 apartments and ground-floor retail. Business Journals first reported the plan.

BrightSpire Capital owns the asset. The Los Angeles-based firm previously financed the office, and acquired it at foreclosure auction in November for $21.1 million following a default by previous owner coworking company Expansive. According to marketing materials from JLL, the building is currently 68 percent leased.

D.C.-based Maurice Walters Architect designed the conversion project.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

