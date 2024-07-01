An office known as the Longfellow Building in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., is on track to be converted into a multifamily property.

Rockville, Md.-based Duball filed plans last week to flip the 1940s structure at 1201 Connecticut Avenue NW into 161 apartments and ground-floor retail. Business Journals first reported the plan.

BrightSpire Capital owns the asset. The Los Angeles-based firm previously financed the office, and acquired it at foreclosure auction in November for $21.1 million following a default by previous owner coworking company Expansive. According to marketing materials from JLL, the building is currently 68 percent leased.

D.C.-based Maurice Walters Architect designed the conversion project.

