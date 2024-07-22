Design + Construction  ·  Politics & Real Estate
New York City

Battery Park City Providing $500M for Housing Projects Across NYC

By July 22, 2024 12:53 pm
reprints
Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Battery Park.
Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Battery Park. PHOTOS: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images (2); Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A state agency is helping New York City build up its housing supply with a half-billion-dollar fund, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Battery Park City Authority‘s (BPCA) joint-purpose fund will provide $500 million to the city’s Affordable Housing Accelerator Fund, which will be allocated to an undetermined mix of projects across the city in an aim to ease the housing crisis.

SEE ALSO: Lawmakers Must Solve the Insurance Crisis Driving New York’s Affordable Housing Crunch

The funds are mainly from the state public benefit corporation’s excess operating revenues, which has provided about $461 million to either new construction or preservation of about 10,000 units of affordable housing since the first disbursement agreement made in 2010, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“When it comes to building the affordable homes that New Yorkers deserve, my administration is leaving no stone unturned,” Hochul said in a statement. “This agreement will turn excess funds from the Battery Park City Authority into a massive $500 million investment to help New York City realize its housing potential.”

The deal was signed off by Hochul, Adams, BPCA President Raju Mann and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and will be spearheaded by BPCA, which currently only oversees Battery Park City, about 92 acres of housing in Lower Manhattan.

The Hochul administration also announced Monday that Camber Property Group has been chosen as the contractor to convert the Bayview Correctional Facility at West 20th Street and 11th Avenue, which fell into disuse after Superstorm Sandy, into over 170 apartments. It will become known as Liberty Landing, prioritize formerly incarcerated New Yorkers and maintain architectural elements of the building to reflect its origins as housing for maritime workers.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Battery Park City Authority, Brad Lander, Eric Adams, Kathy Hochul, Camber Property Group
Prologis co-founder, Chairman and CEO Hamid Moghadam and the exterior of a Prologis' office.
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
National

Prologis Bullish on Data Centers and AI

By Nick Trombola
Prologis Chairman and CEO Hamid Moghadam
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Prologis Requests New Zoning, Higher Density for NoVA Data Center Development

By Nick Trombola
People running on the waterfront past a dock house on trusses over the water.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

The Plan: 79th Street Replacement Dock House Finds Its Sea Legs

By Abigail Nehring