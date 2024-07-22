900-Unit Mixed-Use Project in Baltimore Moves Ahead

A new 24-acre, transit-oriented community project in northwestern Baltimore is gathering steam after several years of buildup.

Preliminary plans for the Wabash Town Center at Reisterstown Plaza were presented to Baltimore’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel (UDAAP) last week, according to the Business Journal. The UDAAP is set to hold several more hearings on the plans during which panel members will suggest revisions and ultimately vote whether to approve the project.

The Maryland Department of Transportation chose Wabash Development Partners in early 2022 to overhaul the property, a state-owned collection of underutilized space near the Reisterstown Plaza Metro station.

Designs for the project call for six residential and retail towers featuring nearly 900 apartment units, 53,000 square feet of commercial space and about 5 acres of green space, spread across four development phases. They also include a separate parcel with 72 market-rate townhomes, per the Business Journal.

The project’s designs come by way of Fillat+ Architecture and Mahan Rykiel Associates.

If Wabash Development Partners — a group of local private developers including Ernst Valery and Dean Harrison — is able to secure approval and funding for the project, construction is expected to begin this time next year, per the Business Journal.

A representative for Wabash Development Partners could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Baltimore Department of Planning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

