Finance  ·  Refinance
Illinois

Emerald Creek Capital Refis Chicago Condo Tower With $47M Loan

By June 24, 2024 3:29 pm
reprints
Christian Galanti, managing director at Emerald Creek Capital. Photo: Emerald Creek Capital

Lendlease has secured a $47.4 million loan to refinance a newly completed condominium development in Chicago, Commercial Observer has learned.

Emerald Creek Capital provided the floating-rate loan on Lendlease’s 216-unit The Reed Condominiums property in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood, according to the lender. 

SEE ALSO: Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson and TYKO Provide $300M for Gowanus Project

The transaction will help retire past construction debt on the 189,650-square-foot condo portion of the 41-story residential building called The Reed at Southbank. The property also includes 224 rental apartments.

The deal, which closed Friday, comes nearly a month after Lendlease announced plans to exit the U.S. Market and while handing over its New York and New Jersey operations to Consigli Building Group

%name Emerald Creek Capital Refis Chicago Condo Tower With $47M Loan
A previous rendering for The Reed at Southbank tower in Chicago.

Located at 234 West Polk Street, the condo tower opened last August with residences for sale on floors 23 through 41. So far, 47 units have been sold, according to Emerald Creek. The one-, two- and three-bedroom condos range from 630 to 1,660 square feet and are priced between the low $400,000 range to around $1.4 million, according to Lendlease.

“Lendlease is a best-in-class real estate firm, and as expected, they have constructed a well-located, high-quality building that has been strongly received by the buyer community,” Christian Galanti, a managing director at Emerald Creek Capital, said in an emailed statement. “We are excited to be involved in the project and support the final leg of the business plan.”   

KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Sebastian Marin and Erik Storz arranged the transaction.

Representatives at Lendlease and KeyBank did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Christian Galanti, Erik Storz, Sebastian Marin, Emerald Creek Capital, KeyBank Real Estate Capital, Lendlease
Thomas Whitesell of Kennedy Wilson.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson and TYKO Provide $300M for Gowanus Project

By Brian Pascus
Jon Miller, managing director at Värde Partners.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Pennsylvania

Värde Partners Supplies $185M Refi on National Self-Storage Portfolio

By Andrew Coen
One Liberty Plaza
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Morgan Stanley Provides Brookfield With $750M Refi for One Liberty Plaza in NYC

By Brian Pascus