California Bank & Trust Lends $26M on CapRock’s Arizona Industrial Park Purchase

CapRock Partners has landed $25.6 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of an industrial property in suburban Phoenix, Commercial Observer has learned,

California Bank & Trust (CB&T) supplied the floating-rate bridge loan on CapRock’s acquisition of Longbow Industrial Center in Mesa, Ariz. The 244,286-square-foot asset was recently completed and is in the lease-up process.

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the transaction with a team led by Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Max Schafer, Lars Weston and Billy Coyle. The deal also featured market advisory from Will Strong, Molly Hunt and Michael Matchett of C&W’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West.

Located at 5710 East McDowell Road, Longbow Industrial Center is a two-building industrial park with 320 automobile parking stalls. The buildings feature 30-foot clear heights.

CapRock Partners also secured a $38.5 million floating-rate bridge loan for the acquisition of Chandler Airport Business Park in Chandler, Ariz., near Phoenix in another deal facilitated by C&W. The lender for the transaction was not revealed.

“The depth of bridge lenders that quoted competitive pricing and proceeds was encouraging, a testament to the quality of the assets,” Share said in a statement regarding the Longbow deal. “Institutional debt capital still wants to deploy in Phoenix for the right projects.”

Sean Grubbs, first vice president, capital markets at CapRock Partners, said in a statement that the firm is “thrilled to expand our presence in the dynamic Phoenix metro.”

Officials at CB&T did not immediately return a request for comment.

