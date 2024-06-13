Stillwater Capital, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, has secured $55.3 million to refinance Crystal Springs, a 387-unit multifamily that opened in 2023, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the financing.

Affinius Capital managing director Tom Burns said in a statement that his firm appreciates the long-term relationship it has had with Crystal Springs and spoke on the asset’s virtues, namely its location.

“The high-quality, well-located, Class A property in Fort Worth’s vibrant River District provides easy access to walking trails, local restaurants and retail as well as to Lockheed Martin and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base,” said Burns.

Located at 5332 Trinity River Trail in downtown Fort Worth — centrally located in the city’s River District off the famous West Fork Trinity River — Crystal Springs consists of two, six-story buildings featuring units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. The first building opened in 2023 as the second building finished up construction before opening this month.

Building amenities include an outdoor pool, a dog park, and a speakeasy.

