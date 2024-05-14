MCR Could Add 2 Hotels to Miami Airport Hilton Property

Hotel owner and operator MCR wants to add two hotels and a parking garage to its Hilton property near Miami International Airport.

The new hotel structures would rise on the northern and southern ends of the 20-acre plot of the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, which is at 5101 Waterford District Drive, just south of the airport. The 886,293-square-foot hotel is also surrounded by a business district that’s home to offices of Burger King, Subway, Estée Lauder and other Fortune 500 companies.

The two buildings, both eight stories tall, would each house 200 rooms and be attached to four-story, 150-spot parking garages. In the middle, a five-story garage with 700 slots would also be erected, according to a pre-application filing to Miami-Dade County.

The new development would replace a surface parking lot and tennis courts. The Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms that was constructed in 1983, would remain.

Last year, the New York-based firm paid $118 million for the property. A representative for MCR, the nation’s third-largest hotel operator by room count, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MCR’s hotel development isn’t the only one planned near the Miami airport. A year ago, Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development and Stephen Ross’s Related Companies won approval from county officials for a joint luxury hotel right by the airport, but construction has yet to start.

