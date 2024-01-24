BGO Supplies $74M Construction Loan for Florida Cold Storage Facility

Related Fund Management has sealed $74 million of construction financing to build a cold-storage facility in central Florida, Commercial Observer can first report.

BGO provided the loan on Related’s planned 368,000-square-foot property in Auburndale, Fla., to be operated by RealCold, a national cold-storage provider backed by Related.

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly alongside Nick Scribani.

Located at 5900 Mount Olive Road, the cold-storage facility will be situated 42 miles southwest of Orlando along Interstate 4. A groundbreaking for the RealCold Auburndale project was held Jan. 18.

RealCold plans to open 10 cold-storage facilities by the end of 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported in October. The Related affiliate spent around $150 million on its first two cold-storage warehouses in Lakeland, Fla., and Lockhart, Texas, according to the WSJ.

Officials at Related and BGO did not immediately return requests for comment.

