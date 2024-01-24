Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

BGO Supplies $74M Construction Loan for Florida Cold Storage Facility

By January 24, 2024 11:59 am

A rendering for Related Fund Management's planned 368,000 square-foot cold storage facility in Auburndale, Fla. Photo: RealCold

Related Fund Management has sealed $74 million of construction financing to build a cold-storage facility in central Florida, Commercial Observer can first report.

BGO provided the loan on Related’s planned 368,000-square-foot property in Auburndale, Fla., to be operated by RealCold, a national cold-storage provider backed by Related. 

SEE ALSO: Argentic Provides $45M Refi for University of Chicago Student Housing

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly alongside Nick Scribani

Located at 5900 Mount Olive Road, the cold-storage facility will be situated 42 miles southwest of Orlando along Interstate 4. A groundbreaking for the RealCold Auburndale project was held Jan. 18.

RealCold plans to open 10 cold-storage facilities by the end of 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported in October. The Related affiliate spent around $150 million on its first two cold-storage warehouses in Lakeland, Fla., and Lockhart, Texas, according to the WSJ

Officials at Related and BGO did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

  

 

Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, BGO, Newmark, Related Fund Management
