Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Woodbridge’s Marumsco Plaza Fully Occupied With Ross Dress For Less Lease

By June 12, 2023 1:28 pm
reprints
Marumsco Plaza. Photo: KLNB

Ross Dress For Less has inked a 22,721-square-foot lease at Marumsco Plaza, a retail center in Woodbridge, Va. 

Landlord The Garrett Companies acquired the 238,836-square-foot center at 13957 Richmond Highway in 2014.

SEE ALSO: New Indian Restaurant Inks Deal for East Village Space

Built in 1963, the retail center is 100 percent occupied with a tenant roster that includes Walgreens, Wells Fargo, Todos Supermarket, Children of America preschool, Advance Auto Parts and a Virginia ABC liquor store. 

KLNB brokered the deal, and has leased more than 75,000 square feet at Marumsco Plaza since assuming leasing duties in 2016, according to Veronica Kamara, a principal with KLNB.

“The center has a regional draw to the surrounding community due to the tenant mix,” Kamara told Commercial Observer. “There is strong growth and traffic on the Route 1 corridor in Woodbridge. For instance, the landlord is developing Jefferson Plaza adjacent to Marumsco for multifamily.” 

With access to two intersections, over 36,000 cars drive past Marumsco Plaza each day, and nearly 200,000 residents live within five miles of the Plaza, with a median income of $92,000, according to KLNB data. Nearby portions of Route 1 will soon be widened from four to six lanes, and per-day vehicle traffic is projected to grow from 44,000 to 75,000 after the project is finished. 

“Premier properties like Marumsco Plaza draw significant interest, but not every tenant is an ideal fit,” Kamara said. “KLNB’s connections and knowledge of the market allow our clients to welcome brands that have a large consumer draw and cater to the local community. We’re in a cycle where discount merchandise retailers like Ross Dress For Less are beginning to dominate, and their addition will be popular among consumers for years to come.”

KLNB’s Dimitri Georgelakos joined Kamara in representing the landlord in the lease, while Larry Hoffman with H&R Retail represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

13957 Richmond Highway, Dimitri Georgelakos, H&R Retail, KLNB, Larry Hoffman, Marumsco Plaza, Ross Dress for Less, The Garrett Companies, Veronica Kamara
Diners are seen at Gupshup restaurant in Union Square on Dec. 30, 2020 in New York City.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

New Indian Restaurant Inks Deal for East Village Space

By Celia Young
330 Madison Avenue.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Eton Signs 3K-SF Lease for Flagship at 330 Madison

By Mark Hallum
Glasses hang in a store window.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

SUNY Downstate Eye Center Relocating Within Flatbush

By Celia Young