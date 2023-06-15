Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

KPG Bags $50 Million Construction Loan From Sabal and GDSNY

By June 15, 2023 5:56 pm
reprints
Renderings of the offices at 40 Crosby Street. Courtesy of KPG Funds.

Not many boutique offices in SoHo are scoring $50 million construction loans in this market, but 40 Crosby Street just did.

The 70,000-square-foot, five-story KPG Funds-developed building dubbed “The Crosby,” which is aiming to open in the first quarter of 2024, secured financing from Sabal Investment Holdings and GDS Brightstar, the lending arm of GDSNY, Commercial Observer can first report.

SEE ALSO: Prime Group Snags $150M Refi for Flagler Village Hotel Development

“By never wavering in our belief in the resilience of the greatest city in the world, we are being rewarded with the ability to construct bespoke office space in a gorgeous cast-iron building in a premier location,” KPG co-founder and chief investment office Rod Kritsberg said in a prepared statement. “KPG’s white-glove management, exceptional amenities and top co-tenancy will further enhance the cachet of 40 Crosby.”

Indeed, the project boasts amenities such as 18-foot ceilings, a new building core and HVAC system (orange haze from Canada be damned!), and full-floor offices ranging from 11,201 to 11,592 square feet. Asking prices are expected to be around $120 per square foot.

“Bespoke office is on fire and we can’t build fast enough to accommodate the demand for our signature KPG office product,” said KPG’s co-founder and CEO Greg Kraut in a statement. “The demand for office space post-COVID is being redefined in 2023 by landlords who provide an ultra-high end experience for their tenants in highly desirable locations.”

The deal was brokered by Newmark’s Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Nick Scribani.

“We continue to identify high-quality assets and real estate opportunities in New York for our partners and investors,” said GDSNY’s partner and co-founder Alan Rudikoff in a statement. “40 Crosby is an iconic Soho cast-iron building in a triple-A location and we are proud to be a part of its continued success.”

The property also includes frontage along Broadway for an 18,000-square-foot retail space.

Max Gross can be reached at mgross@commercialobserver.com.

40 Crosby Street, Alan Rudikoff, Dustin Stolly, greg kraut, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Rod Kritsberg, GDS Development, KPG Funds, Sabal Investment Holdings
Marriott hotels signage.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Prime Group Snags $150M Refi for Flagler Village Hotel Development

By Julia Echikson
A rendering of Tishman Speyer's planned mixed-use project at the site of the former Mazza Gallerie mall in Washington, D.C.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

RBC Lends $150M on Redevelopment of Former Friendship Heights Mall in DC

By Andrew Coen
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Podcast: The Rise of Alternative Lenders

By Cathy Cunningham, Brian Pascus and Max Gross