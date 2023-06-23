KinderCare to Open City Ridge Location Next Month

KinderCare, a provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care, is opening its fourth location at City Ridge in Washington, D.C.

The company has signed a 15-year, 14,106-square-foot lease at 15 Ridge Square NW, part of Roadside Development’s City Ridge, a10-acre mixed-use neighborhood in the District’s Northwest neighborhood.

“Our vision with City Ridge was to turn the historical, 10-acre former Fannie Mae headquarters into an urban village that cultivates community and a neighborhood feel with shared amenities and unique retail offerings,” Jeff Edelstein, principal at Roadside Development, told Commercial Observer. “Welcoming KinderCare to City Ridge furthers our neighborhood’s commitment to fostering a real sense of community, celebrating family and growing the future of the city.”

City Ridge KinderCare will be operated by Ni’Mat El-Amin, an educator with more than 24 years of experience in early childhood education. It’s scheduled to open on July 10.

The building will be equipped with age-group specific classrooms and an outdoor playground. Approximately 170 children ages six weeks to 4 years old are expected to attend, with 50 teachers on staff.

MacKenzie Retail represented the tenant in the lease, while Roadside Development was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.