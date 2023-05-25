Steven Oved Buys Boutique South Beach Hotel for $15M

The boutique Greenview Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., has traded for $15 million. An entity tied to investor Steven Oved was the buyer of the 45-key hotel at 1671 Washington Avenue, just north of Lincoln Road.

The hotel was built in 1939 in classic Art Deco style, and its facade was restored while it was owned by Marcelo Tenenbaum of Blue Road Development, which purchased the hotel for $1.1 million back in 2010, according to property records.

SEE ALSO: Aria Acquires Arlington Building Entitled for Future Apartments

Blue Road, led by Tenenbaum and Jorge Savloff, listed the property for sale — for $15 million — in 2020 along with another hotel it owned, the Casa Hotel on Washington Avenue, The Real Deal reported at the time.

While the Greenview Hotel has not been sold since 2010, Tenenbaum and Savloff are no longer part of the property’s ownership. Both were removed from the owner entity, Greenview Hotel LLC, in 2021, according to state documents. A recent lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court involving Greenview identifies the principals as real estate broker Roberto Camilo Matarraz and Pedro Miguel Rodriguez, so it’s not entirely clear who controls the property.

Oved, with his partner Jack Avid, have made several purchases in South Florida over the years, including an apartment portfolio in Broward County in 2019 and an apartment building in Coconut Grove in 2016, The Real Deal has reported.

CBRE’s Natalie Castillo and Austin LaPoten executed the Greenview deal on behalf of the seller.

Blue Road did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Oved could not be reached for comment.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.