Capital Area Food Bank’s Virginia Facility to Get Major Upgrade

MGAC, a global boutique consultancy, is managing the design and construction of the Capital Area Food Bank’s new warehouse, office and parking expansion in Lorton, Va.

Capital Area Food Bank has its main headquarters in Washington, D.C., and has been at the current location, a former Frito-Lay warehouse, since 1998. The nonprofit is responsible for sourcing and distributing more than 45 million meals annually.

Located at 9510 Gunston Cove Road, the new 43,286-square-foot facility will replace the existing 14,000-square-foot warehouse.

“The pandemic greatly increased food insecurity across the region and the need has not subsided,” Lisa Kline, senior project manager of MGAC, told Commercial Observer. “The new space is approximately four times larger than the existing facility and will greatly increase the Northern Virginia facility’s ability to distribute food to those in need.”

The new facility will include 9,000 square feet of administrative and volunteer training space, a donor wall, and a dedicated breakroom with enclosed restrooms and a locker room. A second level will feature private offices, a conference room and an adjacent outdoor terrace for hosting fundraising activities.

Through an early site analysis and feasibility study, MGAC concluded that the best option was to rebuild the facility to fit the needs of the community and the organization. “The existing facility is currently being demolished,” Kline said. “Capital Area Food Bank moved its Virginia operation to a temporary facility last year for the duration of design and construction.”

MGAC brought together Davis Construction as the general contractor, Davis Carter Scott as the architect and CPJ & Associates as the civil engineer. As part of the feasibility study, Clark Construction provided pro bono preconstruction services to the food bank and assisted in establishing a budget.

The project is expected to be delivered in late summer 2024.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.