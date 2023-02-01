There’s a new sheriff in town at Trammell Crow Company’s residential operating arm High Street Residential.

Michael Adamo, a former director at Rose Associates, will lead High Street’s Northeast metro office, heading up its new projects in New York, New Jersey and Southern Connecticut.

“We’ll definitely be pursuing new ground-up development — that’s the focus,” Adamo, who started at High Street on Jan. 3, said. “And [we’ll be] organically growing the team as the pipeline of multifamily development opportunities increases.”

Adamo’s hiring, following his seven-year stint at luxury housing management firm Rose’s development division, marks High Street’s first foray into the New York residential market.

While High Street has plenty of projects across Texas, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and Trammell Crow owns industrial and senior living spaces in New Jersey, High Street does not have any ongoing developments in the area. That’s where Adamo comes in, said Andrew Mele, Trammell Crow and High Street’s senior managing director for the Northeast metro market.

“With the addition of Michael to our team, we are well positioned for sustained growth in the dynamic New York metro market, where his experience in land acquisition, entitlements, design, construction and lease-up through asset stabilization make him an immediate and valuable asset,” Mele said in a statement.

Adamo didn’t have specifics on projects High Street planned to build or acquire, but said he’s optimistic about growing the firm’s pipeline, even amid a potential economic recession.

Before joining High Street, Adamo helped Rose break ground on a 440-unit apartment complex at 57 Alexander Street in Yonkers, N.Y., and secure approvals last year for a mixed-use project at 406 Boston Post Road in Port Chester, N.Y. He joined Rose after jobs in real estate development at Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities and the Queens construction firm Briarwood Organization.

A spokesperson for Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.