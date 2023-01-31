The city’s largest all-electric skyscraper topped out last week at 100 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, marking a major milestone for the wedge-shaped tower near Barclays Center.

Workers with contractor Urban Atelier Group laid the final beam on the top floor of the 44-story building between Flatbush Avenue and Schermerhorn Street, on the border between Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. When it’s complete, the tower will include 396 market-rate apartments, 45 affordable ones, two public schools, 30,000 square feet of retail, and cultural spaces for local organizations. The two schools — which include a public elementary school and the Arabic-language Khalil Gibran International Academy — will be the first city public schools to be designed to highly energy-efficient Passive House standards.

Jared Della Valle, CEO of lead developer Alloy Development, said that the project “not only serves as a model for sustainable urban development but it also delivers for the community by providing much-needed housing, along with retail along Flatbush Avenue.”

The building will have all-electric appliances, heating and cooling, including induction cooktops, heat pump dryers, electric hot water heaters and electric heat pumps for warmth. Alloy is also seeking a developer to enroll the building in community solar projects and secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the project. Alloy is aiming for the complex to be completely carbon neutral, generating or offsetting as much energy as it uses.

The first phase of the project, which includes 100 Flatbush and the schools, is expected to be complete in 2024. The second phase is set to include another 400 apartments, 100,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail.