Athleta Plans Fourth NYC Outpost in SoHo

Athleta — the Gap-owned athletic wear and athleisure brand for women — is finally opening a SoHo store.

The popular sportswear retailer inked a five-year lease for 4,590 square feet at 594 Broadway, landlord GFP Real Estate announced Tuesday. The storefront between Houston and Prince streets includes 3,200 square feet of ground-floor space and 1,390 square feet of basement storage. GFP declined to provide asking rent for the space.

Athleta is expected to open in the base of the 12-story, 250,000-square-foot building in late 2022. The Buchman & Deisler-designed loft building was constructed in 1898 and is located on the same block as retailers like Prada, North Face, Forever 21 and Hugo Boss. This will be Athleta’s fourth location in Manhattan, joining outposts near Union Square, in Hudson Yards and on the Upper East Side.

Donna Vogel represented the landlord in-house, along with Andrew Taub and Benjamin Birnbaum of Newmark. Ariel Schuster and Justin Fantasia of Newmark handled the transaction for Athleta.

“Athleta joins a growing list of brands that have established a presence on Broadway at the entry point to one of the most iconic shopping destinations in all of Manhattan,” Vogel said in a statement. “These brands have performed well throughout the pandemic as consumers continue to shop for stylish, on-trend clothing from brands that are simultaneously ethically and environmentally responsible.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.