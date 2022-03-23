Marcus & Millichap’s IPA Division Adds CRE Finance Vets in Dallas

Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors division has hired commercial real estate finance veterans Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani as senior managing directors in its Dallas office, Commercial Observer can first report.

McNeill and Sajnani have a combined 40 years of CRE financing experience between them, with more than $11 billion in transactions closed across a variety of property sectors. The duo were partners at Metropolitan Capital Advisors before it was acquired by Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) in April 2020.

“Todd and Sunny are proven leaders in delivering tailored, creative and optimized capital solutions for large-scale real estate projects across the country,” Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of MMCC said in a statement. “Since acquiring their company in 2020, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Todd and Sunny and their entire team and have seen firsthand their ability to bring both global and domestic capital to their impressive roster of clients.”

McNeill previously led Metropolitan Capital Advisors along with Sajnani as a principal and director. A University of Oklahoma alum, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting.

“I am delighted to bring our diversified capital markets expertise to IPA’s culture of success,” McNeill said in a statement. “IPA’s impressive platform will allow us to expand our existing relationships and build new ones as we continue to serve the financing needs of our IPA colleagues and our clients across the country.”

Sajnani holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in real estate finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

“The lending market is more complex than ever, particularly as new capital players continue to enter the industry and different asset sectors emerge as institutional targets,” Sajnani said in a statement. “We are excited to join IPA in this increasingly dynamic environment and look forward to continuing to help facilitate our clients’ growth.”

