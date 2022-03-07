Global law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has tapped hospitality attorney Lauren Giovannone from Paul Hastings as a partner in its Los Angeles real estate group, the company announced Monday.

Giovannone, who spent the last 16 years at Paul Hastings, built a real estate practice focused on all transactional matters associated with the hospitality sector. She represents commercial real estate clients with the development and financing of hotels, resorts, water parks, condo-hotels, branded residential projects and large mixed-use developments.

“Lauren is an exceptional hospitality lawyer,” Jesse Sharf, co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s real estate practice group, said in a statement. “In addition to her own robust practice, Lauren’s arrival will allow us to further expand the work we are doing for our clients in the hotel, sports, restaurant and entertainment industries throughout the world.”

At Paul Hastings, Giovannone co-chaired the firm’s hospitality and leisure practice. She regularly negotiated management, franchise, licensing and branding agreements as well as restaurant leases.

“Having worked with Gibson Dunn on various real estate transactions over the years, I have admired the firm’s collegiality, first-rate real estate practice and talented attorneys,” Giovannone said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing my experience in the hospitality arena and collaborating with my new colleagues.”

Giovannone graduated in 2005 from Loyola Law School in L.A. She earned her undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University.

