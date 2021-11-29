Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind The Wharf in Washington, D.C., has entered a joint venture with Snell Properties to develop a 504-unit multifamily complex in Ballston, Va.

Located at 4600 Fairfax Drive, at the site of a former hotel, the new development will offer 475 apartments and 29 townhome-style units, totaling 530,000 square feet.

“Ballston is a dynamic and fast growing neighborhood and with that comes the need for various housing options,” Robin Bettarel, Hoffman & Associates’ senior vice president of development, told Commercial Observer. “To keep and complement the character of the Ballston neighborhood, special care is being taken with the design of the project so that it will provide a clean transition between the neighboring single-family residential homes and the modern commercial high-rises next door.”

The plan calls for the development of two buildings — a seven-story north building and a four-story south building with a penthouse, each designed to achieve LEED Gold certification and follow Arlington County’s 2020 Green Building Program.

The location provides direct access to the I-66 downtown and is close to Tysons Corner, Dulles International Airport and Amazon HQ2. The property will also be walkable to the Ballston-MU Metro and will offer direct access to Custis and Bluemont Junction bike trails.

Snell Properties has owned the site since the early 1960s and teamed with Hoffman & Associates for initial plans on the project in September.

“This is a unique opportunity to transform one of our legacy assets into a residential use with a renowned partner, Hoffman & Associates,” Michael Eastwood, Snell Properties’ senior vice president, told CO. “Our hotel was built in 1986, and Ballston has evolved significantly since then with pent up demand for more quality housing. We’ve witnessed Ballston become more and more of a mixed-use neighborhood.”

The project is scheduled to break ground in 2024.

