Denmark-based information technology company The Org is tripling its Manhattan office footprint by moving just two blocks south to KPG Funds’ 446 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm inked a deal for 7,463 square feet of space at the five-story building. Asking rents were $115 per square foot, the source said. The source declined to provide the length of the lease.

The deal, finalized on Wednesday morning, will allow the Danish startup to relocate from its current SoHo offices at 118 Spring Street sometime early next year, the source said. The Org is an online professional community platform that received $8.5 million in a Series A funding round last year, according to Crunchbase.

KPG Funds recently renovated 446 Broadway to include pre-built suites designed by architecture firm 11FiftyNine, a relocated elevator shaft, high-speed internet and HVAC with an air purification system, Commercial Observer reported.

Newmark’s David Malawer brokered the deal for the landlord, while colleagues Scott Brown and Owen Reda handled it for The Org. Malawer, Brown and Reda did not respond to requests for comment.

