Savills Adds to Project Management Division

Savills has added former Cushman & Wakefield executive Amanda Thomas as its new senior director of project management in Washington, D.C., according to the firm.

“This position interested me because I could continue my role as a project manager and grow with Savills as a leader,” Thomas told Commercial Observer. “As an architect, I love the blend of technical and design within construction. Project management allows me to be part of a team, be an advocate for my client, and see an awesome result that we all built together. Savills has a wonderful reputation in the industry and I was really attracted to their people-first culture.”

A 16-year veteran of project management, Thomas has managed more than 50 commercial office projects valued at more than $1 billion overall, mostly focusing on architectural and engineering design for new construction and renovation projects.

Previously, she served as regional director of sustainability in Gensler’s D.C. office and as an associate in the architectural firm’s Houston office.

Due to COVID-19, Thomas’ initial plans in her new position are a little different now than her plans were when first accepting the job.

“My goal is to partner with clients to assist with their return to the office analysis, to help create customized plans, and to implement those plans,” Thomas said. “Every solution will be a little different and I can’t wait to help solve those puzzles. Being a trusted advisor is more critical than ever as we connect with vendors for new ideas. I want to help people feel safe in their office environments and solve for the now and for the long term.”

Furthermore, she believes the D.C. market is the place to be right now.

“It is a market that stays very consistent through corrections and recessions,” Thomas said. “One of the challenges will be to remain patient. How we work has changed and will forever be changed. Initially tenants may extend their leases while determining how they’ll return to the office and then I think we’ll see an increase in activity as modifications are made to the office spaces and buildings. It’s hard to sit in the unknown but patience and teamwork will bring us through.”

In March, Savills acquired Macro Consultants to enhance its project management and consulting services.